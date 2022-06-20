Confronto Pescaturismo a Termoli: il programma del 21-22 giugno

Oggi l’arrivo degli ospiti internazionali, domani 21 giugno il via al Meeting, il 22 giugno la Conferenza finale

TERMOLI – E’ previsto, oggi pomeriggio, l’arrivo a Termoli degli ospiti del Progetto europeo “Tourismed Plus” dedicato al pescaturismo di cui l’Aast è partner. Il Meeting internazionale prenderà il via il 21 giugno, alle ore 16, con un incontro tecnico presso la Cala Sveva ed in serata, a seguire, a partire dalle 21.30 la “study visit” con un percorso tra il Borgo antico, il porto e il mercato ittico. Il 22 giugno, alle ore 10, si terrà la conferenza finale (aperta alla stampa) sempre presso la Cala Sveva di Termoli.

Il programma della “due giorni”

21 giugno

Ore 16:00 Opening

16.15-17.15 Overall progress of Tourismed Plus

17.15-17.45 Finacial Monitoring

18.00 End of the meeting

19.30 Social dinner

Study Visit

21.30 visit to the “Borgo Antico”

22.30 Meeting with the fisherman at the port. Storytelling with a fisherman

23.00 End of the study Visit

22 giugno

10.00 Opening session Giovanna Sciulla (Aast)

Welcome Carolina Navarro (Fundación Valenciaport)

10.15-11.00 How to integrate fish tourism in the regions. Experience from Tourismed Project

Moderate by: Carolina Navarro (Fundación Valenciaport), Alessandro Melillo (PRISM)

Tommaso Scavone (PETRA) Francisco Gracia (Feel and Trip)

Coffee break

11.15-12.00 Fishing tourism and public policies. Implementing new models for tourism

development.

Moderated by Alessandro Melillo (PRISM), Antoine Duval (President of the Fishing Tourism Mediterranean Association) Paul-Jo Caitucoli, (Territorial councillor, Chairman of the European and international affairs committee) Nicola Pavone (Director of Tourism Office Molise Region)

12.00-12.45 – Tourismed Plus: capitalization process in new territories. Outputs and results. Round table on results from fishing tourism and next steps towards the implementation.

Moderated by Tommaso Scavone (PETRA): Ms.Milena Pallotta, External Expert from AAST Ms. Daniela Matić and Mrs. Sladjana Maslac (Municipality of Neum) Ms. Ivana Ostoic (External expert from Municipality of Ulcjini) Mr Deniz Frljukcic (Ministry of agriculture and water management, Department for Fisheries of Montenegro) 12.45-13.00 Interreg Med Programme. Voices from horizontal community. Mr Andrea Di Girolamo, Adriatic Ionian Euroregion

Mr. Andrea Di Girolamo (Adriatic Ionian Euroregion)

13.15 closing of the Meeting and light lunch.